Covid-19: Higher fever from vaccine means more antibodies, research finds

Studies also found that use of antipyretic analgesics to treat side effects including fevers, arm swellings and headaches did not reduce antibody levels

File

By WAM Published: Mon 7 Mar 2022, 4:08 PM

People who develop a fever after their second Covid-19 vaccine shot show greater antibody levels than those that don't, according to research by two hospitals in southwestern Japan city of Fukuoka.

The Mainichi newspaper of Japan has reported that Kyushu University Hospital and Fukuoka City Hospital said antibodies tend to follow the same pattern for those getting their third booster shot, and stated, "The higher the fever, the more effective vaccination is."

In May and June 2021, both hospitals measured the antibody levels of 335 nurses and clerical staff working at Fukuoka City Hospital after their second Pfizer vaccination. Higher levels were seen in people who developed a fever.

Additionally, those with higher fevers tended to have higher antibody levels. Individuals presenting a fever of 38 degrees Celsius or higher had on average 1.8 times the antibodies of those who remained below 37 C. Conversely, other side effects such as joint pain and a headache were unrelated to antibody levels.

ALSO READ:

Studies also found that use of antipyretic analgesics to treat side effects including fevers, arm swellings and headaches did not reduce antibody levels, and sufficient immunity was reportedly acquired.