Covid-19: Gujarat imposes night curfew in 8 cities from December 25

Over 108.2 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus3 hours ago
Amid growing concern over the spread of Omicron variant of Covid-19 cases, the Gujarat Government on Friday announced night curfew in eight cities from Saturday.
The night curfew will be imposed daily from 11pm to 5am in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar, and Junagadh.
“Night curfew to be in force from 11pm to 5am daily in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar and Junagadh from 25th December, in view of current Covid-19 situation,” said Gujarat Chief Minister’s Office.
ALSO READ:
With seven new cases of Omicron variant of the Covid-19 reported in Gujarat on Thursday, the tally in the state has gone up to30.
According to the Ministry of health and family welfare, there are 668 active cases in the state.
So far, India has reported 358 cases of the Omicron variant.
On November 26, the WHO named the new Covid-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as ‘Omicron’.
