The country has one of the lowest death rates in the world
coronavirus2 days ago
Greece lifted Covid-19 restrictions on Sunday for foreign and domestic flights, its civil aviation authority said, ahead of the summer tourism season that officials hope will see revenues bouncing back from the pandemic slump.
To fly in or out of the country, travellers were previously required to show either a vaccination certificate, a certificate saying they had recovered from coronavirus or a negative test.
From May 1, passengers and crew will only need to wear a face mask, the civil aviation authority said.
The summer tourism season typically begins after the Greek Orthodox Easter, which was on April 24. Greece is expecting high numbers of visitors this year, with officials predicting revenues reaching 80 per cent of 2019 levels. That was a record year before the pandemic brought travel to a halt.
With infections waning, restaurants and retail shops returned to 100 per cent capacity on Sunday, allowing customers in without proof of vaccination but with a mask.
Greece has reported 3,323,922 cases so far and 29,153 deaths from Covid.
The country has one of the lowest death rates in the world
coronavirus2 days ago
The update is effective from Friday, April 29
coronavirus2 days ago
Total active cases stand at 14,595
coronavirus3 days ago
Africa witnesses uptick in fresh cases and deaths
coronavirus3 days ago
Now, only children aged five or older can be vaccinated in the US, using Pfizer’s vaccine
coronavirus3 days ago
South Africa health authorities are monitoring for signs of a fifth infection wave
coronavirus3 days ago
The country's zero-tolerance policy has come under strain with the highly transmissible Omicron strain
coronavirus3 days ago
The total doses administered now stand at 24.7 million
coronavirus4 days ago