Covid-19: Greece bans New Year’s music at venues amid surge in cases

The cluster identified on Christmas eve has been linked to a couple who had travelled from Belgium.
coronavirus
Greece’s health minister said on Wednesday that music will be banned at all commercial venues for New Year’s celebrations as part of new restrictions announced in response to a surge in Covid-19 infections fuelled by the Omicron variant.
The restrictions, originally planned to take effect on January 3, will start early Thursday after the daily number of infections rocketed to nearly 22,000 Tuesday, more than double the record number reported the previous day.
“Omicron is now the dominant variant in terms of new infections,” Health Minister Thanos Plevris said during a livestreamed briefing.
Much about Omicron remains unknown, including whether it causes more or less severe illness.
Included in Greece’s measures are the mandatory use of high-protection masks at supermarkets and on public transport, schedule changes and additional work-from-home orders for government employees, and strict capacity limits at sporting venues.
Entertainment venues will close at midnight starting Thursday, but they will be allowed to stay open until 2am for New Year’s Eve.
