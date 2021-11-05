Covid-19: Gene linked to doubling risk of death found, explains virus affect in Indian subcontinent

Around 60% of people with South Asian ancestry carry the high-risk genetic signal: Oxford scientists

By Reuters Published: Fri 5 Nov 2021, 3:40 PM

British scientists said on Thursday they had identified a gene in the human body that doubles the risk of dying due to Covid-19, providing new insight into how the illness affects patients and possibly help in developing specific treatments.

Around 60% of people with South Asian ancestry carry the high-risk genetic signal, researchers at Oxford University said, adding the discovery partly explains the high number of deaths seen in some British communities, and the affect of Covid-19 in the Indian subcontinent.