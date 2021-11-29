Covid-19: Saudi Arabia announces free extension of residence, visit visas until Jan 31

Another extension announced by King Salman to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

By SPA Published: Mon 29 Nov 2021, 12:15 PM Last updated: Mon 29 Nov 2021, 12:32 PM

Saudi Arabia's General Directorate of Passports has started to automatically extend the validity of residence permits (Iqama) and exit and re-entry visas without fees or charges until January 31, 2022.

This comes in implementation of the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

This extension, issued by the Minister of Finance, falls within the government's continuing efforts to deal with the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic -- at the same time ensuring the safety of citizens and residents, and contribute to mitigating the financial and economic impacts of the pandemic.

The Directorate indicated that the extension will be carried out automatically in cooperation with the National Information Centre without the need to visit the departments of passports.

The extension process is as follows:

- Extending the validity of residence permits as well as exit and re-entry visas for residents who are in the countries from which entry is suspended as a result of Coronavirus until January 31, 2022, except for those who were fully vaccinated inside the Kingdom of Saudi before they left.

- Extending the validity of visit visas -- by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs -- for visitors who are from countries facing travel suspension as a result of Covid-19 until January 31, 2022.