Covid-19: France makes travel easier for vaccinated British tourists

Across the United States, at least one in five eligible Americans - roughly 65 million people - are not vaccinated against Covid-19
coronavirus20 hours ago
France announced it was slightly easing Covid-19 protocols for vaccinated travellers from Britain, dropping a requirement for proof of an essential reason for the trip and for obligatory self-isolation upon arrival.
The demand for a negative Covid-19 test, conducted 24 hours before a trip, remains in place, the French government added on Thursday. The measures will take effect from Friday morning.
France had tightened entry conditions for people coming from Britain in December, when the coronavirus Omicron variant was raging in the UK but had not yet hit France.
The number of daily new infections has since reached record levels in both countries but seems to be past its peak in Britain, while that is not yet the case in France.
The easing of the restrictions also comes as governments around the world try to balance keeping the Covid virus in check while ensuring that important parts of their economies, such as tourism and leisure, are not too badly hurt.
"Given the prevalence of the Omicron variant both in France and in Britain, the government had decided to relax specific health control measures at borders that had been put in place in last December for vaccinated travellers coming from Britain," the French Prime Minister's office said in a statement.
ALSO READ:
"Those measures had been decided when the epidemic was spreading spectacularly in Britain while France was still relatively preserved in the face of the Omicron wave."
Non-vaccinated people coming from Britain will have to show proof of an essential reason for the trip and observe a strict 10-day quarantine at the place they stay at in France, which they also have to detail on a dedicated platform.
Across the United States, at least one in five eligible Americans - roughly 65 million people - are not vaccinated against Covid-19
coronavirus20 hours ago
The findings suggest that a booster dose has the potential to reduce disease severity and hospitalisations
coronavirus21 hours ago
Daily cases dipped from 20,700 to 11,647 in the last four days
coronavirus21 hours ago
Residents are advised to keep a tab on their health and quarantine at home following a positive result
coronavirus22 hours ago
The total doses administered now stand at 22.9 million
coronavirus1 day ago
Total active cases stand at 35,463
coronavirus1 day ago
Other Gulf Arab states have also seen infections surge in the past month.
coronavirus1 day ago
The data was based on the content choices of over 560,000 registered UAE learners.
coronavirus1 day ago