Covid-19: France eases rule for vaccinated travellers from South Africa

Green Pass system is now mandatory to enter federal and some local government departments across the UAE
coronavirus5 hours ago
France is allowing vaccinated travellers from South Africa to enter its territory without having to observe a coronavirus quarantine.
The French government published a decree Thursday that removed South Africa from the list of places subject to highly restricted travel rules.
Unvaccinated people coming from South Africa still must quarantine in France for 10 days under supervision from local authorities.
France almost completely banned travel to and from South Africa after the first Covid-19 cases involving the Omicron variant were detected in South Africa in November.
The highly contagious variant has since spread around the world, causing record daily cases in the United States and parts of Europe.
ALSO READ:
French Prime Minister Jean Castex said Thursday that Omicron is now estimated to represent 70 to 80 per cent of all infections in France.
France, which has one of Europe’s most-vaccinated populations, reported more than 332,000 new virus cases on Wednesday. The number set a European record for the highest single-day national count of confirmed cases.
Green Pass system is now mandatory to enter federal and some local government departments across the UAE
coronavirus5 hours ago
Measures imposed by some of the worst-hit states to curb the spread of the variant.
coronavirus6 hours ago
India has confirmed at least 2,135 Omicron cases and one death linked to the variant.
coronavirus6 hours ago
The city has tightened coronavirus restrictions to curb spread.
coronavirus6 hours ago
Booster doses are helping protect people against the more contagious variant
coronavirus7 hours ago
The distressing incident was detailed in a social media post by the woman's niece on January 1
coronavirus7 hours ago
New variants rapid spread indicates that it is much more contagious than other variants
coronavirus7 hours ago
Mass gatherings need to be avoided to lower the speed of the infection spread
coronavirus9 hours ago