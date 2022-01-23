Covid-19: Fourth vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s

Millions of test kits are being distributed to 3,000 schools this week.
coronavirus17 hours ago
A fourth dose of Covid-19 vaccine given to people over 60 in Israel made them three times more resistant to serious illness than thrice-vaccinated people in the same age group, Israel’s Health Ministry said on Sunday.
The ministry also said the fourth dose, or second booster, made people over 60 twice as resistant to infection than those in the age group who received three shots of the vaccine.
A preliminary study published by Israel’s Sheba medical centre last Monday found that the fourth shot increases antibodies to even higher levels than the third but “probably” not to the point that it could completely fend off the highly transmissible Omicron variant.
ALSO READ:
Israel began offering a fourth dose of the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine to people over 60 earlier this month as Omicron swept the country.
The ministry said on Sunday the study it conducted with several major Israeli universities and the Sheba centre compared 400,000 people over 60 who received the second booster with 600,000 people in the age group who were given a third shot more than four months ago.
As elsewhere, Israel has seen Covid-19 cases spiral due to Omicron. But it has logged no deaths from the variant.
Millions of test kits are being distributed to 3,000 schools this week.
coronavirus17 hours ago
New Zealand will move to a red setting under its Covid-19 protection framework, with more mask wearing.
coronavirus17 hours ago
More mask wearing, social distancing and a cap of 100 customers indoors in hospitality settings announced
coronavirus21 hours ago
Albert Bourla hopes the world will have a vaccine that will have to do once a year
coronavirus23 hours ago
From Monday, those aged 16 and above will have to show vaccine pass to access restaurants, leisure activities or use inter-regional public transport
coronavirus1 day ago
Cities across China have in recent weeks imposed tougher restrictions to try to control new outbreaks
coronavirus1 day ago
International data suggests the new variant, dubbed BA.2, could spread relatively quickly
coronavirus1 day ago
The total doses administered now stand at 23.2 million
coronavirus1 day ago