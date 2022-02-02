Covid-19: Forcing drivers to wear a mask inside their car is 'absurd', says top Delhi court

Authorities have been directed to revise the rule

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 2 Feb 2022, 7:53 AM

Forcing motorists to wear a mask inside a car is "absurd," the Delhi high court said on Tuesday and asked the authorities why the rule still prevailed.

The court directed the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to relook the guidelines following the change in the Covid situation.

"Please take instructions," the division bench of the court told the government counsel. "Why is this order still prevailing? It is absurd actually. You're sitting in your own car and you must wear a mask?"

Interestingly, Rahul Mehra, the government's senior advocate, also told the court that the DDMA guidelines need to be revisited.

"The pandemic is almost over," he told the court. "All those days when this was probably the right thing to do is not right now. This relaxation must come in." Mehra cited a tweet by a woman, who said she was drinking coffee with her mother in the car and was fined Rs2,000.

"The situation has dramatically changed on the ground," said Mehra "We are staying in our house and we are okay. The moment that we step out, the scenario changes and someone gets the licence of taking Rs2,000 fine from me. That order needs to re-visited."

The court directed the DDMA to review the orders relating to Covid restrictions.