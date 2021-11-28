Covid-19: First image of Omicron variant shows many more mutations than Delta

The southern state in India has adopted several preventive measures to combat Omicron spread
coronavirus6 hours ago
The new Covid variant Omicron has many more mutations than the Delta variant, according to a first “image” of this new variant initially detected in South Africa, produced and published by the prestigious Bambino Gesu hospital in Rome.
On the three-dimensional “image”, which looks like a map, “we can clearly see that the Omicron variant presents many more mutations than the Delta variant, concentrated above all in one area of the protein that interacts with human cells”, the team of researchers said in a statement Sunday.
“This does not automatically mean that these variations are more dangerous, just that the virus has further adapted to the human species by generating another variant,” the researchers said.
“Other studies will tell us if this adaptation is neutral, less dangerous or more dangerous,” they added.
The research team focused on the search for mutations in “the three-dimensional structure of the spike protein”, Claudia Alteri, professor of clinical microbiology at Milan State University and a researcher at Bambino Gesu, told AFP.
The image was produced “from the study of the sequences of this new variant made available to the scientific community” coming mainly “from Botswana, South Africa and Hong Kong”.
“This image, which represents a map of all the variations, describes the mutations of Omicron but does not define its role,” she said.
“It will now be important to define through laboratory experiments whether the combination of these mutations can have an impact on transmission or on the effectiveness of vaccines, for example,” she added.
The southern state in India has adopted several preventive measures to combat Omicron spread
coronavirus6 hours ago
The total doses administered now stand at 21.8 million
coronavirus7 hours ago
More countries in travel ban list amid Omicron scare
coronavirus8 hours ago
Over 100.5 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.
coronavirus9 hours ago
Another 12 passengers from southern Africa on the same flight did not test positive
coronavirus12 hours ago
State to remain cautious, will strengthen airport surveillance, says health minister Veena George
coronavirus14 hours ago
'Infected people do not have a lack of taste or smell,' asserts president of country's top medical body
coronavirus16 hours ago
Country imposed several fresh restrictions as new strain raises concerns about another wave of pandemic
coronavirus16 hours ago