Covid-19: Slovakia to pay senior citizens over Dh1,200 to get vaccinated

Danes are encouraged to work from home and cancel social gatherings such as Christmas parties
coronavirus19 hours ago
Slovakia’s Parliament approved a plan on Thursday to give people 60 and older up to 300 euros (Dh1,246) if they are vaccinated against Covid-19.
The measure drafted by Finance Minister Igor Matovic should boost inoculations in the European Union country with one of the bloc’s lowest vaccination rates. It should also help the struggling health care system amid a record surge of new infections.
So far, only 46.5 per cent of the nation’s 5.5 million people have been fully vaccinated.
ALSO READ:
In the 97-13 vote, lawmakers agreed that those who have received at least one primary dose of the vaccine by January 15 will receive 200 euros (Dh830) in cash, and those who have received a booster by that date will get 300 euros.
The deal is a compromise because the current four-party ruling coalition in Slovakia was split over the issue.
The original plan had been to give people vouchers worth 500 euros that could be used in certain businesses, but it was opposed by the pro-business Freedom and Solidarity party.
Slovakia has been facing a record surge of infections, making it one of the hardest hit in the world.
The country has been under lockdown since November 25 with citizens allowed to leave their homes only for specific reasons. Those who are unvaccinated and have not recovered from Covid-19 are required to get tested for the virus to attend work. Only stores selling essential goods have remained open.
Starting on Friday, the government has agreed to ease the lockdown for vaccinated people and those who have recently recovered from Covid-19.
Currently, 3,419 people are hospitalized in Slovakia, putting the health system under pressure. If the number reaches 3,800, the government plans to impose more restrictions.
Slovakia has reported over 757,000 coronavirus cases and 15,179 deaths in the pandemic.
Danes are encouraged to work from home and cancel social gatherings such as Christmas parties
coronavirus19 hours ago
Prime Minister Boris Johnson had vowed to navigate the winter without resorting to a fourth Covid-19 lockdown
coronavirus21 hours ago
"Any complacency now will cost lives."
coronavirus22 hours ago
The case was reported in a European traveller
coronavirus23 hours ago
PCR testing is still the best way to detect Covid and helps authorities in quick intervention
coronavirus1 day ago
If needed, the two companies said they can deliver an Omicron-based vaccine in March 2022
coronavirus1 day ago
Their samples have been sent for genome sequencing, according to the state's chief minister
coronavirus1 day ago
Rule adds to earlier prohibitions on travellers from South Africa, 13 other countries
coronavirus1 day ago