Covid-19: End of pandemic in Europe ‘plausible’ after Omicron, says WHO

The organisation urges caution nonetheless due to the virus; ability to mutate

The Covid-19 pandemic has entered a new phase with the Omicron variant, which could infect 60 percent of people in Europe by March, and could bring it to an end, the WHO Europe director said Sunday.

“It’s plausible that the region is moving towards a kind of pandemic endgame,” Hans Kluge told AFP, urging caution nonetheless due to the virus’ ability to mutate.

