Covid-19: Dubai announces Pfizer booster shots for some residents

Dubai - Vaccination services will be available on an appointment basis only

By Web report Published: Wed 6 Oct 2021, 2:47 AM Last updated: Wed 6 Oct 2021, 8:57 AM

Residents and citizens in Dubai can now receive Pfizer-BioNTech booster shots if they fall into certain designated categories, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) said on Tuesday.

The Covid booster dose for the Pfizer vaccine can be taken six months after the second dose, it said.

People aged 60 years old and above; patients in a long-term care setting, aged 18 and above; and those aged 50-59 with chronic diseases will be eligible for the shot.

This comes as authorities in the UAE approved the emergency use of booster shots of Pfizer-BioNTech and Sputnik vaccines for some residents on Tuesday.

The vaccination services will be available on an appointment basis only, said the DHA. These can be booked through the authority's official app or by contacting them via WhatsApp on 800342.