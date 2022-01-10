Covid-19: Djokovic wins court case, Australian judge orders release from detention

Many businesses, schools and hospitals in Britain are struggling with staff shortages as Omicron spreads
coronavirus22 hours ago
An Australian judge ruled on Monday that Novak Djokovic be released from immigration detention, finding the government's decision to revoke the tennis star's visa to enter the country was "unreasonable".
Judge Anthony Kelly ordered Djokovic be released within 30 minutes and his passport and other travel documents returned to him, rekindling the world number one's chance to win a record 21st Grand Slam title at the upcoming Australian Open.
However, lawyers for the federal government told the court the country's immigration minister was reserving the right to exercise his personal power to again revoke Djokovic's visa.
Djokovic, 34, has been held in an immigration detention hotel alongside long-term asylum seeker detainees since Thursday. He was permitted to attend his lawyers' chambers for the virtual hearings but has not been seen in public since he arrived in Australia.
His lawyers argued that a recent Covid-19 infection qualified Djokovic for the medical exemption from a requirement for non-Australian citizens entering the country to be double vaccinated.
ALSO READ:
The Australian government, however, said non-citizens had no right of guaranteed entry to Australia, questioned his claimed exemption and stressed that even Djokovic wins the court action, it reserved the right to detain him again and remove him from the country.
Many businesses, schools and hospitals in Britain are struggling with staff shortages as Omicron spreads
coronavirus22 hours ago
Total active cases stand at 30,418
coronavirus22 hours ago
The govt has earmarked PCR and institutional antigen testing for only people at high coronavirus risk.
coronavirus22 hours ago
In total, 10 of the mutations from Omicron were found in the 25 samples taken in Cyprus.
coronavirus23 hours ago
Another 15 people died from Covid-19.
coronavirus1 day ago
An average of over two million new daily cases have been reported in the past seven days
coronavirus1 day ago
All you need to know about sick leaves for Covid-19 patients and people of close contacts under new UAE labour law.
coronavirus1 day ago
He is challenging a decision to cancel his visa after being stopped on arrival at Melbourne Airport early on Thursday.
coronavirus1 day ago