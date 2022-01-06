Covid-19: Djokovic could not prove medical exemption to enter Australia, PM says

Irish infections have rocketed to record levels in the last two weeks
coronavirus13 hours ago
Novak Djokovic failed to provide sufficient proof to receive a medical exemption to enter Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday.
Australian Border Force on Thursday cancelled the visa of Djokovic, the World No. 1 tennis player, and denied him entry into the country to play in the Australian Open tournament after he was forced to wait for several hours at Melbourne airport.
ALSO READ:
"All I can say is that the evidence (for) medical exemption that was provided was found to be insufficient," Morrison said during a media briefing in Canberra, adding Djokovic was not "singled out" for scrutiny over his visa cancellation.
Irish infections have rocketed to record levels in the last two weeks
coronavirus13 hours ago
They have been overcoming personal difficulties to avoid disruption of classes
coronavirus13 hours ago
The measure is effective from January 10
coronavirus14 hours ago
The initiative has made significant progress in achieving mass and equitable access to Covid vaccines globally.
coronavirus14 hours ago
Fully vaccinated individuals are not immune from the virus
coronavirus14 hours ago
The total doses administered now stand at 22.7 million
coronavirus14 hours ago
State continues to top the Omicron count in country with 653 cases
coronavirus15 hours ago
Total active cases stand at 23,473
coronavirus16 hours ago