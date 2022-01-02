Covid-19: Delhi collects Rs9.9 million in fines on January 1

Some students fear the latest shift could extend well beyond a week or two
Over Rs9.9 million was collected in fines and 66 complaints were registered on the first day of 2022, Saturday for violation of Covid-19 protocols, following the enforcement of ‘yellow alert’ restrictions in the national capital, said the Delhi government.
Most numbers of violations were reported in North, East, and Central Delhi for not wearing masks in the public on Saturday.
As many as 689 incidents of violation of Covid-19 guidelines were registered in North Delhi, 629 in East Delhi and 620 in Central Delhi.
On Saturday, Delhi also recorded 5,085 cases of violations.
This came as the national capital continue to record a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases following the emergence of the Omicron variant.
Delhi reported 2,716 new Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours, witnessing its highest single-day spike since May 2021.
As per a bulletin issued by the health department on Saturday, the positivity rate for the day mounted to 3.64 per cent. A total of 74,622 samples were tested during the last 24 hours, up from 73,590 on Friday.
With this, the total tally of Covid-19 cases in the national capital has gone up to 14,50,927. There are currently 6,360 active Covid-19 cases in the national capital. Out of these, 3,248 are currently in home isolation.
