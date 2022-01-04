Schools in the Emirate received students for in-person learning on Monday with strict safety measures
India reported 37,379 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Tuesday, the most since early September as the Omicron coronavirus variant overtakes Delta in places such as the capital New Delhi.
One of the newly infected people was Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who spoke at an election rally on Monday without wearing a mask. Similar rallies have been held across states voting in the next few months in upcoming ballots.
Kejriwal said in a Twitter post he had isolated at home and urged those who came in touch with him in recent days to do similar and be tested for Covid-19.
The country's death toll rose by 124 to reach a total of 482,017. Total infections stand at 34.96 million.
Travellers from 199 countries -- designated 'orange' -- would have to prove in advance they are vaccinated or have recovered from Covid.
The number of active cases now stands at 19,724
Minister urges people to strictly follow safety protocols, including wearing face masks.
Here are a few guidelines residents can follow in case they need to self-isolate or quarantine after testing positive.
Many states have imposed new restrictions, including night curfews, limiting seating in bars and restaurants, and banning large public gatherings
Officials are still investigating the exact cause of death for the patients, who were both in their 90s.
