Covid-19: Danish PM warns of further curbs after daily Omicron cases double

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Thursday warned that further measures to curb a third wave of the Covid-19 epidemic could be imminent after the Nordic country saw a doubling of daily cases of the Omicron variant.
"Infection rates are unfortunately as expected very, very high," Mette Frederiksen said on Instagram.
"I have no doubt that new initiatives will be needed to break the chains of infection," she wrote.
Denmark has logged almost 3,000 Omicron infections in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 9,009.
Daily infections also broke another record, as 9,999 new ones were logged. Death rates and hospital admissions, however, are still far below the levels seen a year ago.
The government will meet with parliament on Friday to discuss the latest recommendations from health authorities, typically a sign that new restrictions are in the pipeline.
