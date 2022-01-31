Covid-19: China reports 37 new cases among Beijing Olympics personnel on Jan 30

Eight of the total were athletes or team officials who tested positive after arriving at the airport.

Reuters

By Reuters Published: Mon 31 Jan 2022, 7:25 AM

China detected 37 new cases of Covid-19 among Olympic Games related personnel on Jan. 30, up from 34 a day earlier, the organising committee of the Beijing 2022 Winter Games said on Monday.

Eight of the total were athletes or team officials who tested positive after arriving at the airport on Sunday.

ALSO READ:

Of the total infections, 28 were among new airport arrivals, with the remaining nine already in the "closed loop" bubble that separates event personnel from the public, according to a notice on the Games' official website.