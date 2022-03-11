Covid-19: China locks down city of 9 million amid new spike in cases

Election results in five states were announced on Thursday
coronavirus1 day ago
China on Friday ordered a lockdown of the 9 million residents of the northeastern city of Changchun amid a new spike in Covid-19 cases in the area attributed to the highly contagious Omicron variant.
Residents are required to remain home, with one family member permitted to venture out to buy food and other necessities every two days. All residents must undergo three rounds of mass testing, while non-essential businesses have been closed and transport links suspended.
The latest lockdowns also include Yucheng with 500,000 people in the eastern province of Shandong.
China reported another 397 cases of local transmission nationwide on Friday, 98 of them in Jilin province that surrounds Changchun, a centre of the country’s auto industry. In the entire province, cases have exceeded 1,100 since the latest outbreak first struck late last week.
Just two cases were reported within Changchun itself on Friday, bringing its total to 78 in recent days. Authorities have repeatedly pledged to lock down any community where one or more cases are found under China’s “zero tolerance” approach to the pandemic.
ALSO READ:
Another 93 cases were confirmed in the nearby city of Jilin that bears the same name as the surrounding province. Authorities have already ordered a partial lockdown in the city and severed travel links with other cities.
Election results in five states were announced on Thursday
coronavirus1 day ago
Malaysian nationals barred from leaving the country for more than a year can fully resume international travel
coronavirus1 day ago
The Chinese territory has had its borders effectively sealed since 2020 with few flights able to land.
coronavirus1 day ago
'It is too soon to know whether Deltacron infections will be very transmissible or cause severe disease'
coronavirus1 day ago
The total doses administered now stand at 24.2 million
coronavirus2 days ago
Total active cases stand at 37878
coronavirus2 days ago
Several other pandemic restrictions have been eased for pupils in the capital
coronavirus2 days ago
People would face fines of up to 600 euros ($653) if they wouldn't provide proof of vaccination.
coronavirus2 days ago