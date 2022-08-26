Covid-19: China drops some reporting rules for international arrivals

Passengers are still required to quarantine upon entry

China still requires international passengers to take pre-departure Covid-19 tests and quarantine upon arrival, the customs office said on Friday — a day after dropping some reporting requirements for travellers clearing customs.

China — which has shortened the quarantine period and removed some testing and self-isolation requirements for inbound international travellers — still has some of the world's most stringent Covid-19 policies.

On Thursday, Chinese customs said it had removed the requirements for travellers to report Covid tests, previous infections and vaccination dates when they clear customs, to make entry more convenient.

However, "this is not an easing of Covid control", the customs office said in a clarification statement issued on Friday, referring to the change in the reporting rules.

"There is no substantial change to Covid requirements for inbound travellers."

Travellers intending to enter China from other countries still have to report tests and other Covid-related information to Chinese embassies, in order to get digital health credentials and board their flights, as per embassy websites.

The number of international flights in and out of China has remained low compared to the pre-pandemic era, complicating the travel plans of many.

