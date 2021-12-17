Covid-19 Omicron: Canada to lift travel ban on 10 African nations, boost border testing

Canada will lift a ban on travellers from 10 African nations that was imposed last month as part of a campaign to fight the Omicron variant of Covid-19, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said on Friday.

Duclos also told reporters that Canada would once again require people returning home after foreign trips of less than 72 hours to produce a negative test. Tour operators say the measure is onerous and deters travel.

Covid-19 case numbers are rapidly increasing in Canada and the federal government has implored residents to avoid international trips.

"While we recognize the controversial nature of such a prohibition, we believe it was a necessary measure to slow the arrival of Omicron in Canada and buy us some time," said Duclos.

"Given the current situation, this measure has served its purpose and is no longer needed."