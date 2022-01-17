Covid-19: British PM Johnson wishes he had not attended lockdown gathering

The prime minister understands the level of hurt in the country: Education Secretary

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a briefing on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Downing Street, London, Britain, January 4, 2022. Jack Hill/Pool via REUTERS

By Reuters Published: Mon 17 Jan 2022, 11:24 AM Last updated: Mon 17 Jan 2022, 11:26 AM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wishes he had not attended a 'bring your own booze' gathering in Downing Street during Britain's first coronavirus lockdown and understands the public's anger, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said.

"The prime minister understands the level of hurt in the country," Zahawi told Sky News on Monday.

Zahawi said Johnson attended the event to support and encourage his staff but "he now wishes he hadn't done that, he wishes he'd said: 'Look get back to your desk because this is wrong.'"