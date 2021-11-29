Covid-19: British Airways halts Hong Kong flights over quarantine

By AFP Published: Mon 29 Nov 2021, 10:20 PM

British Airways said Monday that it has suspended Hong Kong flights after crew members were required to quarantine following a positive Covid test among the staff.

“We have made the difficult decision to temporarily suspend flights to Hong Kong while we review operational requirements for this route,” said a statement from BA, which is owned by London-listed aviation giant IAG.

“We’re supporting crew who are currently isolating in Hong Kong.”

A BA spokesman told AFP that one staff member had “tested positive upon arrival”.

As a result, the rest of the crew are also currently isolating.

The airline also apologised to customers whose travel plans have been disrupted, adding it would inform them of their options.

Hong Kong has some of the world’s strictest quarantine rules with most arrivals undergoing 14 to 21 days of hotel confinement.