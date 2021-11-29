Covid-19: British Airways halts Hong Kong flights over quarantine

Discovery of the variant in southern Africa has caused a strong global reaction.
coronavirus7 hours ago
British Airways said Monday that it has suspended Hong Kong flights after crew members were required to quarantine following a positive Covid test among the staff.
“We have made the difficult decision to temporarily suspend flights to Hong Kong while we review operational requirements for this route,” said a statement from BA, which is owned by London-listed aviation giant IAG.
“We’re supporting crew who are currently isolating in Hong Kong.”
A BA spokesman told AFP that one staff member had “tested positive upon arrival”.
As a result, the rest of the crew are also currently isolating.
The airline also apologised to customers whose travel plans have been disrupted, adding it would inform them of their options.
Hong Kong has some of the world’s strictest quarantine rules with most arrivals undergoing 14 to 21 days of hotel confinement.
Discovery of the variant in southern Africa has caused a strong global reaction.
coronavirus7 hours ago
From 4am on Tuesday, face coverings will be compulsory in some public places, as well as on public transport.
coronavirus8 hours ago
The new variant was found after Belenenses played a Primeira Liga match against Benfica on Saturday.
coronavirus8 hours ago
Over 101 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus8 hours ago
AIIMS chief Dr Randeep Guelria says the new variant has over 30 mutations.
coronavirus9 hours ago
Another extension announced by King Salman to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.
coronavirus10 hours ago
U.N. agency urged countries to accelerate vaccination of high-priority groups
coronavirus10 hours ago
Authorities are monitoring all developments related to the spread of the Omicron variant
coronavirus11 hours ago