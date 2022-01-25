Covid-19: Britain scraps testing measures for fully vaccinated travellers from February 11

The restrictions include limiting private gatherings to 10 people and requiring proof of booster vaccination or a negative test at restaurants
coronavirus21 hours ago
The British government has announced that testing measures for fully vaccinated travellers arriving in the country will be removed from 4am, February 11.
Rules will also be eased for unvaccinated travellers, who will no longer have to take a day eight test, but will still need pre-departure and day two tests.
Both vaccinated and non-vaccinated passengers will still need to fill in a passenger locator form, although these would be made "simpler and easier" to complete, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said.
>> Will not need to take a Covid-19 test before you travel to England or after you arrive.
>> Will not need to quarantine when you arrive.
>> Will need to complete a passenger locator form before you travel to England.
>> Show proof of a negative Covid-19 test result.
>> Take the Covid-19 test two days before you travel to England.
>> Book and pay for a Covid-19 PCR test – to be taken after you arrive in England
>> Complete a passenger locator form before you travel to England
>> Book the PCR test before you travel.
>> Quarantine, unless the result of the PCR test is positive.
ALSO READ:
The restrictions include limiting private gatherings to 10 people and requiring proof of booster vaccination or a negative test at restaurants
coronavirus21 hours ago
Impact from the pandemic also contributed indirectly with a rise in deaths due to factors such as delayed medical procedures and increased drug-use
coronavirus21 hours ago
Beijing says who buys fever, cough or certain other medicines in the past two weeks will have to take a Covid-19 test
coronavirus23 hours ago
Currently, international arrivals are required to undergo tests within 48 hours of arriving
coronavirus1 day ago
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the world would need to learn to live with Covid
coronavirus1 day ago
The total doses administered now stand at 23.3 million
coronavirus1 day ago
However, Tedros said it was possible this year to exit the acute phase of the pandemic.
coronavirus1 day ago
Total active cases stand at 56,651
coronavirus1 day ago