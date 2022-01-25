Covid-19: Britain scraps testing measures for fully vaccinated travellers from February 11

Rules will also be eased for unvaccinated travellers.

AFP file photo

By Web Desk Published: Tue 25 Jan 2022, 7:31 PM Last updated: Tue 25 Jan 2022, 8:24 PM

The British government has announced that testing measures for fully vaccinated travellers arriving in the country will be removed from 4am, February 11.

Rules will also be eased for unvaccinated travellers, who will no longer have to take a day eight test, but will still need pre-departure and day two tests.

Both vaccinated and non-vaccinated passengers will still need to fill in a passenger locator form, although these would be made "simpler and easier" to complete, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said.

From 11 February, if you qualify as fully vaccinated for travel to England, you:

>> Will not need to take a Covid-19 test before you travel to England or after you arrive.

>> Will not need to quarantine when you arrive.

>> Will need to complete a passenger locator form before you travel to England.

If you do not qualify as fully vaccinated for travel to England, you will need to:

>> Show proof of a negative Covid-19 test result.

>> Take the Covid-19 test two days before you travel to England.

>> Book and pay for a Covid-19 PCR test – to be taken after you arrive in England

>> Complete a passenger locator form before you travel to England

>> Book the PCR test before you travel.

>> Quarantine, unless the result of the PCR test is positive.

ALSO READ: