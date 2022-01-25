Covid-19: Bollywood films resume shooting as cases fall in India's Mumbai

Shooting for most Bollywood films were shelved after the third wave of Covid.

With the steady decline in Covid-19 cases in Mumbai, Bollywood stars are back to their shooting assignments. Katrina Kaif has resumed rehearsing for a song for 'Phone Booth' at Yashraj Studio.

The song, choreographed by Ganesh Hegde sees Katrina along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh (of Mirzapur fame) and shooting began about two years ago.

Shooting for most Bollywood films were shelved after the third wave of Covid. But with the situation improving in Mumbai, producers are back and top stars too have returned. The filming of a song featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' is also likely to start soon.

The filming for the song at the Film City in Mumbai was stopped earlier this month because of the threat from the Omicron variant. Karan Johar, who is directing the film, decided to put it on hold for a few days.

Rocky Aur Rani features top Bollywood stars including Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The film was earlier shot in Moscow and then in Delhi. It is likely to be wrapped up in Mumbai and scheduled for release next month.

The story is about how a rich man falls in love with a middle-class girl and how the parents are unhappy.