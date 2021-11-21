Covid-19: Bangladesh reports no new deaths in last 24 hours

Health Canada said clinical trials showed the vaccine was 90.7% effective at preventing Covid in those aged between 5 to 11.
Bangladesh has reported no new death from Covid-19 in a day for the first time since April last year.
The country reported the first fatality due to Covid-19 on March 18. It logged zero single-day deaths a number of times in March and April last year, Dhaka Tribune reported.
Since then, the health authorities had reported multiple deaths every day. The highest number of death in a day was reported on August 10 when 264 succumbed to the infection.
Meanwhile, in the 24 hours between 8am Friday and 8am Saturday, the country also recorded 178 new cases while seeing 190 patients recover.
As many as 27,946 people have died in Bangladesh due to Covid-19 so far. The caseload in the country has reached 1,573,889.
A total 15,107 samples were tested at 836 labs across the country between Friday and Saturday mornings, yielding a positivity rate of 1.18 per cent.
