UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Food

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Covid-19: Bahrain bans public gatherings exceeding 5 people

Covid-19, Bahrain

Manama - Violators will face penalty of up to three years jail term or/and fined up to 5,000 dinar.

By BNA

Published: Fri 27 Mar 2020, 7:10 AM

Last updated: Fri 27 Mar 2020, 11:24 AM

In line with the directives of the Executive Committee, chaired by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Premier, Interior Minister General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa issued order No. 53 of 2020 banning gathering in public places.
 
The move which is part of the precautionary measures to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) coronavirus, prohibits gatherings of more than five individuals on roads, yards, beaches, parks and other public places.
 
Violators will face  a penalty stated in article 25 of the decree-law 5 of 1990 of civil defence of up to three years jail term or/and fined up to BD5000 .
 
The Interior Ministry called upon citizens and residents to follow the gathering ban measures to prevent the spreading of the virus for general safety. Legal steps will be taken against violators.


More news from Coronavirus