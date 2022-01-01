Covid-19: Bahrain authorises emergency use of antiviral drug Paxlovid

Pfizer's oral medication is designed to stop the virus causing the infection from multiplying in the body

By BNA Published: Sat 1 Jan 2022, 7:53 PM

The National Health Regulatory Authority (NHRA) today approved the emergency use of the oral Covid-19 antiviral, Paxlovid. The medication has been authorised for individuals 18 years old and above who suffer from mild to moderate symptoms and are at an increased risk of developing severe Covid-19 that may lead to mortality.

The decision follows the evaluation of data provided by the manufacturer Pfizer, carried out by the NHRA's Pharmaceutical Products Regulation Department (PPR).

The NHRA noted that The Ministry of Health has begun importing procedures in accordance with the relevant standards and requirements, with the medication expected to arrive in January.

Paxlovid consists of two, co-packaged antiviral medicine (PF-07321332 and Ritonavir) that are designed to stop the virus causing Covid-19 from multiplying in the body and therefore help those infected to overcome the viral infection.