Covid-19: Bahrain approves Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5-11

Gulf state Bahrain has approved the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use for children aged between 5 and 11 years, the government media office said on Tuesday.
The decision came after a study involving 3,100 children aged between 5 and 11 were administered with the vaccine found it to be 90.7% effecting in that age group, said the statement, citing the National Health Regulatory Authority.
None of the children involved in the study showed severe side effects, it said.
Bahrain will be supplied with doses from the manufacturer for the 5-11 age group from the start of 2022, it said.
