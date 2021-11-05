Covid-19: Austria bans unvaccinated from cafes as cases surge

The phased reopening centres on business travellers, students and trainee workers with valid visas
Austria said on Friday it is barring those not fully vaccinated against Covid-19 from cafes, restaurants and hairdressers as infections approach the record set a year ago and the government struggles to convince holdouts to get the shot.
Roughly 64 per cent of Austria's population is fully vaccinated against Covid-19, in line with the European Union average but one of the lowest rates in western Europe. Many Austrians are sceptical about vaccines, as is the far-right Freedom Party, the third-biggest party in parliament.
New daily infections have been surging and on Friday rose to 9,388, close to the record of 9,586 set a year ago, when the second of three national lockdowns was introduced.
"The evolution is exceptional and the occupancies of intensive-care beds are increasing significantly faster than we had expected," Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg told a news conference on the new measures that take effect on Monday.
These include barring the unvaccinated from hotels and events of more than 25 people.
There will be a four-week transition period in which a first vaccination plus a PCR test will grant admission to places where the unvaccinated will be banned. After that, only the fully vaccinated and those who have recently recovered from a coronavirus infection will be let in.
Friday's announcement by the conservative-led government comes a day after a similar move by the Social Democrat-led City of Vienna, which has the lowest infection rate among Austria's nine provinces but the highest percentage of intensive-care beds occupied by Covid-19 patients at 20 per cent.
