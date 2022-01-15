Covid-19: Australian court sets hearing of Djokovic's visa case on Sunday morning

Djokovic faces another night in detention before court hearing.

Reuters

By Reuters Published: Sat 15 Jan 2022, 6:48 AM

An Australian court set the hearing over Novak Djokovic's visa cancellation case on Sunday at 9:30am local time (2230 GMT on Saturday) as the World no. 1 tennis player fights to overturn the decision by the Australian government to remove him from the country.

Justice David O'Callaghan said on Saturday the court will liaise with all parties on the question of whether the proceeding had to be heard by a single judge or full court later in the day.

Djokovic faces another night in detention before court hearing

Djokovic will spend Saturday night in Australian immigration detention before he seeks a court ruling to stop his deportation.

Court documents released after an initial hearing in the Federal Court on Saturday showed Immigration Minister Alex Hawke decided to cancel the Serbian superstar's visa because his presence could foster opposition to Covid-19 vaccination in the country.

It will be a second stint in detention for Djokovic, who spent his first four nights in Australia in hotel detention before a judge freed him on Monday after finding a decision to cancel his visa on arrival had been unreasonable.

"Although I ... accept that Mr Djokovic poses a negligible individual risk of transmitting Covid-19 to other persons, I nonetheless consider that his presence may be a risk to the health of the Australian community," Hawke said in a letter to Djokovic and his legal team.

This explanation in Djokovic's affidavit is more detailed than the brief statement Hawke released on Friday, which said his decision was based on "health and good order grounds".

Djokovic's lawyers said on Friday they would argue deportation would only further fan anti-vaccine sentiment and would be as much a threat to disorder and public health as letting him stay and exempting him from Australia's requirement that all visitors be vaccinated.

A court order on Friday night had required the 34-year-old to surrender to immigration officials for an interview on Saturday morning, before he would be taken to his lawyers' officers for the preliminary hearing. After leaving his lawyers, he is to be taken into immigration detention.

Border Force and the immigration minister's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment on whether Djokovic had attended the interview.

The government has said it would not deport Djokovic until his appeal has been heard. Djokovic wants to be able defend his title at the Australian Open, which begins on Monday.

The controversy has overshadowed the traditional build-up to the Grand Slam event, and players were tiring of the saga.

"It feels like it's taking away from us competitors who just want to start. We're just eager to go out and compete," Australian number one Alex de Minaur told reporters at Melbourne Park, where the tournament is held.

Djokovic's medical exemption from vaccine requirements to play the Open prompted enormous anger in Australia, which has undergone some the world's toughest Covid-19 lockdowns and where more than 90 per cent of adults are vaccinated, but hospitalisation rates continue to hit record highs.

With global scientists and policymakers focused on vaccinating as many people as possible to end the pandemic, the refusal of Djokovic to get the jab has fuelled the anti-vaccination movement, especially in his native Serbia and surrounding countries.

The controversy over the tennis player has become a political touchstone for Prime Minister Scott Morrison as he prepares for an election due by May.

His government has won support at home for its tough stance on border security during the pandemic, but it has faced criticism for its handling of Djokovic's visa application.

ALSO READ:

Djokovic, scheduled to play fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovi in the first round of the Open, is hunting a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title. But instead of hitting Rod Laver Arena on Monday, he could be deported on a flight out of Melbourne.

He has the option of withdrawing and leaving Australia of his own accord. If he withdrew prior to the first day of play, Andrey Rublev would take his spot in the first round.