Covid-19: Australia to drop pre-flight tests for international travellers

The total doses administered now stand at 24.4 million
coronavirus2 days ago
International travellers coming to Australia will no longer need to take a mandatory Covid-19 test starting April 17, Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Friday.
“International travellers into and out of Australia will still be required to provide proof of double vaccination against Covid-19. Travellers will also still be required to wear a mask while on international flights based on medical advice,” Hunt said in a statement.
These measures will be adopted under non-emergency provisions in the Biosecurity Emergency Determination regulations relating to Covid-19 for Australia, the minister said.
ALSO READ:
“The requirements for maritime arrivals will also be aligned with those on airlines, as part of the safety protocols for the resumption of cruising,” Hunt noted.
The official stated that closing the borders for two years was instrumental in “managing the pandemic” and reducing the human cost. According to previous reports, starting from April 17, international cruise ships will be allowed in Australian waters.
The total doses administered now stand at 24.4 million
coronavirus2 days ago
More than 145.4 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus2 days ago
However, the country’s infection and death rates are still far below those recorded elsewhere
coronavirus2 days ago
Duterte aims to increase foreign investments, restore jobs in the tourism sector
coronavirus2 days ago
Masking and social distancing will continue regardless, says Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
coronavirus2 days ago
'I'm more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness,' the former US Secretary of State tweeted
coronavirus2 days ago
This comes as the country's case numbers peak and the population records high levels of immunity
coronavirus2 days ago
Vaccinated individuals or those with negative test result allowed into sporting stadiums and music and theatre shows
coronavirus2 days ago