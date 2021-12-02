Covid-19: GSK says tests show antibody drug works against Omicron

The move is aimed at delaying the spread of the new Omicron variant, the Danish health minister said
coronavirus14 hours ago
GlaxoSmithKline on Thursday said that a lab analysis of the antibody-based Covid-19 therapy it is developing with US partner Vir has shown the drug is effective against the new Omicron variant.
In a statement, the British drugmaker said that lab tests and a study on hamsters have demonstrated the sotrovimab antibody cocktail to work against viruses that were bio-engineered to carry a number of hallmark mutations of the Omicron variant.
The tests are ongoing to confirm the results against all of the Omicron mutations with an update expected by year-end, it added.
Separately, Britain's drug regulator on Thursday approved sotrovimab, also known under the brand name Xevudy, for people with mild to moderate Covid-19 who are at high risk of developing severe disease.
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) recommended use of Xevudy as soon as possible and within five days of the onset of symptoms.
The move is aimed at delaying the spread of the new Omicron variant, the Danish health minister said
coronavirus14 hours ago
"We all wish that these measures are not necessary, but if they become necessary, we will take these measures," Antonio Costa said.
coronavirus15 hours ago
It is unknown whether the new strain makes people more ill
coronavirus16 hours ago
At least 6,000 intensive care beds could be occupied by mid-December
coronavirus16 hours ago
Travellers must have a coronavirus test upon arrival
coronavirus16 hours ago
The total doses administered now stand at 21.8 million
coronavirus18 hours ago
A fully vaccinated couple first tested positive, followed by three others
coronavirus18 hours ago
It can also prevent disease in those who may have been exposed to the virus
coronavirus19 hours ago