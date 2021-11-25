Covid-19: All passengers flying to Portugal must now produce negative PCR

Vaccination is mandatory for anyone entering school facilities.
coronavirus8 hours ago
Portugal, one of the world’s most vaccinated nations, has reimposed some restrictions to stop a surge in Covid-19 cases, ordering all passengers flying into the country, even those fully inoculated, to show a negative test on arrival.
“It doesn’t matter how successful the vaccination was, we must be aware we are entering a phase of greater risk,” Prime Minister Antonio Costa told a news conference on Thursday. “We have seen significant growth (in cases) in the EU and Portugal is not an island.”
ALSO READ:
Costa has also announced those fully vaccinated must also present a negative coronavirus test to enter nightclubs, bars, large events and care homes, and reimposed mandatory mask-wearing in indoor spaces.
Vaccination is mandatory for anyone entering school facilities.
coronavirus8 hours ago
Over 99.6 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.
coronavirus9 hours ago
Coronavirus infections broke records in parts of Europe on Wednesday
coronavirus9 hours ago
The number of coronavirus patients in hospital has hit levels not seen since early May
coronavirus10 hours ago
The new facility will provide residents access to PCR test services seven days a week
coronavirus12 hours ago
Leaders from both countries said limited travel will be allowed across the land border from Monday
coronavirus1 day ago
Move comes after three nights of rioting prompted by reintroduction of mask mandate, partial lockdown
coronavirus1 day ago
France's health pass is a key reason why infection rates in France are lower than in neighbouring countries
coronavirus1 day ago