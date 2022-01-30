Covid-19: Algeria reports first case of 'stealth' Omicron in MENA region

The fast-spreading sub-variant was found in the North African country

By Reuters Published: Sun 30 Jan 2022, 5:18 PM

Algeria reported its first case of Covid-19's fast-spreading BA.2 Omicron sub variant, Ennahar TV cited the general Director of Pasteur Institute as saying on Sunday.

The North African country registered 1,742 new cases and 10 deaths, bringing the total number to 249,310 cases and 6,555 deaths, according to official figures.

