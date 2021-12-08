Covid-19: Act now to curb Omicron's spread, WHO's Tedros tells world

Over 103.1 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
Governments should urgently reassess their national responses to Covid-19 and accelerate their vaccination programmes to slow the spread of the Omicron variant, World Health Organisation director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.
The global spread of the variant suggests it could have a major impact on the pandemic, and the time to contain it is now, before more Omicron patients are hospitalised, he told a news briefing.
“We call on all countries to increase surveillance, testing and sequencing,” he said. “... Any complacency now will cost lives.”
