Covid-19: Abu Dhabi updates rules for events and weddings

Capacity of indoor events capped at 80% while wedding halls can operate at 60% capacity

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Sat 27 Nov 2021, 8:40 PM Last updated: Sat 27 Nov 2021, 8:42 PM

Abu Dhabi on Saturday announced that operating capacity for indoor events will be increased to 80 per cent.

In a statement issued by the Abu Dhabi Media Office, the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee announced updated operating capacity of indoor and outdoor events and weddings in the emirate, to enhance precautionary measures and protect public health.

The operating capacity of indoor events has increased to 80 per cent. Entry to indoor events requires attendees to show green pass and on Al Hosn app and a negative PCR test result received within 96 hours.

Attendees at indoor events must also undertake an EDE scan via a hand-held at public entry points and wear a mask.

The maximum operating capacity of wedding halls is 60 per cent. However, the number of guests should not exceed 100 for indoor halls, 300 for open-air wedding venues, and 60 for weddings hosted at home.

For outdoor events, the attendees must wear a mask and show a green pass on Al Hosn app.