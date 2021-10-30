Judging that the coronavirus was not developed as a biological weapon.
coronavirus1 day ago
Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has updated the entry requirements for events and exhibitions, including those related to business, entertainment and sport, to include green status on Alhosn app and a negative PCR test result within 96 hours.
Attendees must also commit to wearing face masks.
The new measures are effective from Sunday, 31 October 2021.
Earlier this week, the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) and the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) had updated the travel protocol of UAE citizens, travelling to countries on travel curbs list.
The new update allows citizens, who have received the full doses of the approved Covid-19 vaccines, to travel.
However, the protocol prohibits travel for citizens who did not receive the full doses of the vaccine.
Judging that the coronavirus was not developed as a biological weapon.
coronavirus1 day ago
It will be added to the general annual bonuses employees receive based on the company’s annual performance
coronavirus1 day ago
The flight ban has been extended towards the end of every month since March 2020 by the regulator.
coronavirus1 day ago
Take steps to help boost supply of vaccines, medical products and inputs in developing countries: Statement
coronavirus1 day ago
The total doses administered now stand at 21 million.
coronavirus1 day ago
Tedros - on course to serve a second five-year term - has led the global response to Covid-19.
coronavirus1 day ago
Over 92.4 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.
coronavirus1 day ago
About six million people are under lockdown across China
coronavirus1 day ago