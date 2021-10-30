Covid-19: Abu Dhabi updates entry requirements for events, exhibitions

New measures are effective from Sunday, October 31

By Web Desk Published: Sat 30 Oct 2021, 10:02 PM Last updated: Sat 30 Oct 2021, 10:32 PM

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has updated the entry requirements for events and exhibitions, including those related to business, entertainment and sport, to include green status on Alhosn app and a negative PCR test result within 96 hours.

Attendees must also commit to wearing face masks.

The new measures are effective from Sunday, 31 October 2021.

Earlier this week, the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) and the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) had updated the travel protocol of UAE citizens, travelling to countries on travel curbs list.

The new update allows citizens, who have received the full doses of the approved Covid-19 vaccines, to travel.

However, the protocol prohibits travel for citizens who did not receive the full doses of the vaccine.