UAE: 85% of students felt able to complete schoolwork on their own during Covid, shows new survey

The learning losses of UAE during the pandemic is limited due to efforts towards adopting distance learning: IEA

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Tue 29 Mar 2022, 12:41 PM Last updated: Tue 29 Mar 2022, 12:53 PM

Most of the students in the UAE (85 per cent) felt confident about completing schoolwork independently during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a new global study.

The Responses to Educational Disruption Survey (REDS) also showed that 92 per cent of students in the UAE have resources to learn remotely like the Internet, computers, and mobile phones.

The study further revealed that 86 per cent of UAE students can complete schoolwork with support from school and home.

The results of the study, which were published by the UAE Ministry of Education (MoE) on Twitter, reflect the UAE's pioneering efforts in planning and supporting the education process in the country during the pandemic.

The joint study, REDS, was launched in August 2020 by the Global Education Coalition initiative, Unesco in collaboration with the International Association for Evaluation of Educational Achievement (IEA) and the European Commission.

“The UAE maintains a high level of coordination on education with various organisations such as UNESCO and the IEA. We look forward to continued collaboration towards achieving our mutual goal of quality education,” Hussain Al Hammadi, the UAE minister of Education said at a recent forum, which was organised by the MoE, in cooperation with IEA education and UNESCO to present the results of the UAE in the REDS Study.

“Studies and statistics help us analyse current phenomenons and determine how we can benefit from the data and subsequent results in order to enhance our educational system in alignment with our national aspirations.”

The study showed that the UAE reached outstanding evaluation in the assessment of international educational achievement during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hong Li, Director of Programs and Policy at UNESCO said: “UNESCO promotes best practices to minimise learning losses among students and works with educational authorities to provide research, workshops, and data to support institutions and adopt ideas"

Dirk Hastedt, CEO of IEA said: “The learning losses of UAE during the pandemic is limited due to UAE’s efforts towards adopting distance learning and providing all the educational resources necessary to support students’ continued learning.”

