Covid: 19 passengers returning from abroad test positive in Delhi

French president reiterates his call for mass vaccination, says jabs are France’s “sure shot” solution for a way out of Covid
coronavirus19 hours ago
Nineteen passengers returning from abroad tested positive for Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, said the Delhi government on Saturday.
All these patients have been admitted to the hospital.
There are currently 247 patients admitted to various hospitals across Delhi. Out of this, 24 are suspected patients of Covid-19, 136 patients have mild symptoms and require no oxygen or ventilator support. 82 patients with moderate symptoms are on oxygen support and five patients are in a serious condition, on ventilator support.
Meanwhile, Delhi reported 2,716 new Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours, witnessing its highest single-day spike since May 2021.
As per a bulletin issued by the health department on Saturday, the positivity rate for the day mounted to 3.64 per cent. A total of 74,622 samples were tested during the last 24 hours, up from 73,590 on Friday.
With this, the total tally of Covid-19 cases in the national capital has gone up to 14,50,927.During the last 24 hours, 765 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the state to 14,19,459.
One death was recorded during the last 24 hours, taking the death tally in Delhi to 25,108.
There are currently 6,360 active Covid-19 cases in the national capital. Out of these, 3,248 are currently in home isolation.
