The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 275 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 334 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 14,595.

The new cases were detected through 282,907 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on April 28 are 898,045, while total recoveries stand at 881,045. The death toll now stands at 2,302.

Over 155 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

UAE announces safety protocols for Eid Al Fitr prayers

The government of UAE announced updated Covid-19 safety protocols for the upcoming Eid Al Fitr festival on Wednesday.

Authorities announced the revised safety measures during the weekly briefing on April 27. Worshippers have been advised to wear face masks and maintain social distancing norms while attending early morning Eid-Al-Fitr prayers.

Citizens and residents must maintain a valid green pass on the Al Hosn mobile application, and vulnerable groups must be careful.

Meanwhile, the Chinese megacity of Guangzhou cancelled hundreds of flights Thursday and launched mass testing of 5.6 million people after one suspected Covid case, as the battle to contain the coronavirus sweeps across the country.

China is facing its worst outbreak since the peak of the first wave in early 2020, with eastern Shanghai recording dozens of daily deaths and the capital Beijing sealing off whole neighbourhoods where handfuls of cases have been detected.

On Tuesday, a Chinese inactivated vaccine against Omicron variants was approved for clinical trials by the National Medical Products Administration.

Preliminary tests, such as safety evaluation in animals and immunogenicity research, showed that the vaccine can produce high neutralising antibody titer against various variants including Omicron.