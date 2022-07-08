Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,666 Covid-19 cases, 1,792 recoveries, no deaths

Over 171.8 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Fri 8 Jul 2022, 4:42 PM Last updated: Fri 8 Jul 2022, 4:44 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 1,666 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,792 recoveries and no deaths.

With community members in a celebratory mood during the four-day-long Eid Al Adha break, health authorities in Abu Dhabi have urged strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines.

Dr Farida Al Hosani, Executive Director of the Infectious Disease Sector at Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, stressed that people must not become complacent and follow all the precautionary measures.

“What seems like basic measures, some of which now come naturally to us like wearing our masks while in public or crowded places, covering our mouth with our elbows while coughing or sneezing, washing our hands frequently are actually effective precautions that got us through the hardest phase of the pandemic."

Additionally, the UAE Cabinet meeting chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, reviewed the outcomes of the Covid-19 recovery plan (2020-2021), which included developing and implementing of 33 initiatives in partnership with federal and local entities.

The initiatives had a 100 per cent success rate in empowering the economy, developing sectors, and opening new markets.

Meanwhile, a new sub-lineage BA.2.75 of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected in countries like India, and the World Health Organisation is following this, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

"On Covid-19, globally reported cases have increased nearly 30 per cent over the past two weeks. Four out of six of the WHO sub-regions saw cases increase in the last week," Ghebreyesus said at a press briefing Wednesday.

"In Europe and America, BA.4 and BA.5 are driving waves. In countries like India, a new sub-lineage of BA.2.75 has also been detected, which we're following," he said.