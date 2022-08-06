Coronavirus: UAE reports 994 Covid-19 cases, 1,034 recoveries, no deaths

Over 178.4 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Sat 6 Aug 2022, 1:58 PM Last updated: Sat 6 Aug 2022, 2:09 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 994 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,034 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 18,804.

The new cases were detected through 219,958 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on August 6 are 997,769, while total recoveries stand at 976,628. The death toll now stands at 2,337.

If declining number of Covid-19 cases in the past couple of weeks are an indication, the UAE seems to have turned the corner on the Omicron era of pandemic.

For the first time in eight weeks, which included a period of public holidays, the caseloads have dropped below 1,000.

Frontline doctors told Khaleej Times that the trend seen in the UAE has a similar trajectory witnessed worldwide. The WHO’s Covid-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update noted that, globally, the number of cases decreased by nine per cent between July 25 and 31, as compared to the previous week.

Meanwhile, Macau's government approved of people entering the neighbouring mainland Chinese city of Zhuhai without quarantine-- a further relaxation of stringent Covid-19 policies, as the world's biggest gambling hub seeks a return to normalcy.

Authorities reopened public services and entertainment facilities in Macau on Tuesday.