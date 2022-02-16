Coronavirus: UAE reports 957 Covid-19 cases, 2,538 recoveries, 1 death

Total active cases stand at 60,202.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 957 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 2,538 recoveries and one death.

The new cases were detected through 365,306 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on February 16 are 871,315, while total recoveries stand at 808,824. The death toll now stands at 2,289.

Authorities in Ras Al Khaimah have announced the gradual lifting of restrictions on all activities and events capacities in the Emirate.

The announcement came as the UAE stepped into a new normal on Tuesday with relaxed capacity restrictions and rules. While announcing the relaxed rules, the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) had said that each Emirate would determine the cap on participants for events.

Dubai and Sharjah had earlier announced ease in curbs on several activities.

Ras Al Khaimah’s local emergency, crisis and disaster management team on Wednesday said social events like weddings and funerals can return to their maximum capacity.

Meanwhile, South Korea will distribute free coronavirus rapid test kits at elementary schools and nursing homes starting next week as it weathers an unprecedented wave of infections driven by the fast-moving Omicron variant.

Health officials on Wednesday reported its highest daily jump in coronavirus infections with 90,443 new cases, shattering the previous one-day record set on Tuesday by more than 33,000 cases. Some experts say the country could see daily cases of around 200,000 in March.

While Omicron has so far seemed less likely to cause serious illness or death compared to the delta variant, which rattled the country in December and early January, hospitalisations have been creeping up amid the greater scale of outbreak.