Coronavirus: UAE reports 95 Covid-19 cases, 136 recoveries, 1 death

More than 92.2 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

Published: Wed 27 Oct 2021

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 95 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 136 recoveries and 1 death.

The new cases were detected through 295,380 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on October 27 are 739,566 while total recoveries stand at 733,640. The death toll now stands at 2,135.

Authorities in the UAE have updated the travel protocol for citizens, travelling to countries on the restricted list, as of October 27.

The protocol prohibits travel for citizens who have not received both doses of the vaccine, except for the UAE diplomatic missions, patients, as well as humanitarian cases, and those who are studying abroad on scholarships, provided that prior approval is obtained from the official authorities.

The UAE has urged residents to get their booster shots to increase their immunity levels, which will help them fight coronavirus and its variants.

During the Covid-19 media briefing on Tuesday, NCEMA officials announced that Covid variants have spread in a number of places around world and the World Heath Organization (WHO) is analysing the characteristics of these variants.

Meanwhile, Bahrain announced that following approval by the Vaccination Committee, all children aged 3 to 11 will be eligible to receive two doses of the Sinopharm vaccine, starting Wednesday, October 27.

The decision was taken following a thorough review of all medical health and safety recommendations conducted by the Vaccination Committee, adding that the move aims to preserve public health.

Additionally, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will soon be approved for children aged 5 to 11 age who will be eligible to receive two doses.