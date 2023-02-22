Coronavirus: UAE reports 95 Covid-19 cases, 122 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 14,359

By Web Desk Published: Wed 22 Feb 2023, 5:01 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 95 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 122 recoveries and no death.

Total active cases stand at 14,359.

The new cases were detected through 26,495 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on February 22 is 1,051,336 while total recoveries stand at 1,034,628. The death toll stands at 2,349.

Over 199,104,412 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

