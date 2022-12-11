Coronavirus: UAE reports 92 Covid-19 cases, 211 recoveries, no deaths

By Web Desk Published: Sun 11 Dec 2022, 10:43 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 92 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 211 recoveries and no deaths.

Over 197,506,874 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

Total active cases stand at 16,922.

The new cases were detected through 25,234 daily tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on December 11 are 1,045,515, while total recoveries stand at 1,026,245. The death toll now stands at 2,348.