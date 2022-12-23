Coronavirus: UAE reports 66 Covid-19 cases, 197 recoveries, no deaths

Over 197.7 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Fri 23 Dec 2022, 12:39 PM Last updated: Fri 23 Dec 2022, 12:46 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 66 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 197 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 16,709.

The new cases were detected through 11,608 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on December 23 are 1,046,484, while total recoveries stand at 1,028,462. The death toll now stands at 2,348.

The head of the GAVI global vaccine alliance suggested on Monday it was too early to call an end to the Covid-19 emergency, saying the pandemic could still get worse.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) decides whether an outbreak represents a "public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC)" — a designation intended to trigger a coordinated international response and could unlock funding to collaborate on sharing vaccines and treatments.

Asked whether the WHO should end the Covid-19 emergency phase, GAVI's Seth Berkley said the situation "could conceivably get worse".

